‘Blue Bloods’: Where Do Jamie and Eddie Live?

From the very start, Blue Bloods has unabashedly been a New York cop show. After all, nearly the entire cast of characters work in law enforcement. But the show also puts a spotlight on New York City itself, with the Reagan family mostly residing across the city. However, fans have been wondering exactly where in New York Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) now live?

‘Blue Bloods’ centers on the Reagan family

Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan on “Blue Bloods” I CBS via Getty Images)

The primary setting for so many of the character moments and interactions in Blue Bloods is the Brooklyn home of patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). The interior scenes — including the show’s iconic family dinners — are shot on a set. However, the exterior of the home is a real-life house located in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of the New York borough of Brooklyn.

But fans have long speculated where the remaining members of the Reagan family live. On a Reddit thread, some fans attempted to sort it out, with a lot of focus on the current residence of Jamie and Eddie. One fan cited a season 7 episode that revealed Jamie used to live in Brooklyn Heights, but everyone agreed that Frank Reagan’s youngest son no longer lives there now.

Jamie and Eddie moved in season 10

Following their wedding, Jamie and Eddie moved in on Blue Bloods Season 10. And for fans hoping to keep track of the characters’ whereabouts, this triggered some detective work that no doubt would make Frank Reagan himself proud. Thankfully for longtime Blue Bloods viewers, fan blog Thoughts on Jamko ultimately spotted a reference to an address in Manhattan, seemingly confirming where Jamie and Eddie now live.

In the season 10 episode “Careful What You Wish For” Jamie and Eddie take a quick look at their banking history. And an address is clearly visible. According to this scene, Jamie and Eddie live at 5701 E 3 rd Street, New York, NY 10003. That zip code puts the married couple’s apartment in the East Village area of Manhattan.

What does the future hold for Jamie and Eddie?

With the couple now married for a few seasons, could Jamie and Eddie will start a family? After all, family is an integral part of the show. So it wouldn’t be surprising to see the couple conceive a child at some point. However, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade has expressed concerns about how such a storyline would effectively sideline Eddie.

“In a practical application, once you make a police officer pregnant, she’s bound by the rules to have a desk job after a certain point,” Wade told PopCulture.com . “So while the wishes are there, the actual manifestation would handicap our storytelling with Vanessa and Will.”

Some of the stars of Blue Bloods have teased the show could run until season 15 . So with the show already midway through season 13, time might be running out for the writers to give Jamie and Eddie a baby if that is indeed a storyline they’re interested in exploring.