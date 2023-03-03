Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

Kern Community College District appoints interim chancellor, deputy chancellor

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC,

6 days ago
The Kern Community College District (KCCD) has made a big announcement.

The KCCD Board of Trustees has appointed Tom Burk as interim chancellor and Zav Dadabhoy, who is currently serving as Bakersfield College's interim president, as deputy chancellor.

These appointments were made in anticipation of the departure of the current chancellor, Sonya Christian, who will be leaving to assume the role of Chancellor of the California Community Colleges system on Thurs, June 1.

The district says its goal is to provide outstanding educational programs and services that are responsive to Kern's diverse students and communities.

