Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

400+ AES Ohio customers in the dark around the Miami Valley

By Carlos Mathis,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4muT_0l6mdyk800

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Miami Valley has been under the threat of potential severe weather for Friday and some parts of the area are starting to experience power outages.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 425 customers are without power as wind and rain rolls through the Dayton area as of Saturday at 4:21 p.m. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says the outages are weather related.

Mikesell’s postpones chip sale due to possible severe weather threat

Kabel said crews are on scene of the outages working to repair electricity to customers.

If you are currently in the dark and would like to tell AES Ohio that you need your power restored, you are asked to contact AES Ohio .

2 NEWS has reached out to AES Ohio for the cause of the outages and waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Waste pickup days to change for several Dayton neighborhoods
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
Cincinnati’s Union Terminal Station featured on USPS stamp
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
Weekend events around the Miami Valley: March 9-12
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dot’s Market to host walk-in hiring event in Centerville
Centerville, OH23 hours ago
Big cat tests positive for cocaine, taken to Cincinnati Zoo
Cincinnati, OH23 hours ago
15,000 households to be affected by new trash, recycling schedule in Dayton
Dayton, OH1 day ago
DeWine, Norfolk Southern creating first responder training center in Ohio
Bellevue, OH16 hours ago
Nerf War: Otterbein SeniorLife residents go head-to-head
West Chester Township, OH22 hours ago
Here, there and everywhere: Chemicals that are near you in Ohio
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
BGSU student dies in Butler Co. crash
Bowling Green, OH21 hours ago
5 kittens rescued from Dayton fire
Dayton, OH7 hours ago
DFD investigating deadly Dayton blaze
Dayton, OH2 hours ago
Part of major Washington Township roadway to temporarily close
Washington Township, OH3 hours ago
The 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Car drives into Dayton building: No injuries
Dayton, OH2 days ago
FORECAST: Chilled again today before Friday's snow storm
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Miamisburg home destroyed in fire; No injuries
Miamisburg, OH8 hours ago
Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama on morning of CEO’s congressional testimony
Piedmont, AL1 hour ago
Lanes reopen on US 35 following crash
Dayton, OH1 day ago
$150 million Warren County development lands pair of prized Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Remarkable Women of Dayton: Jane Doorley feeds the Fairborn community
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
‘Not for the faint of heart’: Gem City Roller Derby empowers local women
Dayton, OH18 hours ago
Dayton Fire Department closer to receiving $5M state funding grant
Dayton, OH20 hours ago
3 things to know before Friday's snow arrives
Toledo, OH1 day ago
Springfield roadway reopens for first time since train derailment
Springfield, OH23 hours ago
Fire at Sidney company causes $15K in damages
Sidney, OH2 days ago
Major grocer opening another new store in Ohio this weekend
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Ohio Bakery Named The Best Donut Shop In The State
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy