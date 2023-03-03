Open in App
Richmond, VA
Have fun, go nuts! Richmond Flying Squirrels to host annual Nutzy’s Block Party

By Delaney Hall,

6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kick off the unofficial start to baseball season with Nutzy’s Block Party in Richmond.

“Most teams in America simply open up their ticket windows and put out on social media that tickets are now on sale for individual games,” Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell told 8News. “We literally have a party.”

It’s also the first chance for fans to buy individual game tickets for the 2023 Flying Squirrels season.

“We’ve got great response thus far from our group sales. So, we encourage people to come out and have fun out in the parking lot,” Parney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4BaY_0l6mdoA600

Families can expect a DJ, selfie booth, cake walk, food and dozens of vendors. Parney said the event has really grown over the years.

“This started 14 years ago with us basically hanging out in front of a grill in front of the ballpark. So, I’m really proud of the staff and the job that they’ve done to make this grow,” he added. “We’ll have thousands of people out, and the first 150 fans that physically buy tickets here at the ballpark will receive a Nutzy’s Block Party T-Shirt.”

Find more community events HERE

The fun kicks off at the Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard on Saturday, March 4th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The block party is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Red, Yellow and Green Lots at the Diamond.

Opening day is Friday, April 7, when the Squirrels will face off against the Reading Fightin Phils.

