South Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

South Glens Falls driver accused of firing BB gun at car

By Jessie House,

6 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State police arrested Anthony Goodspeed, 20 of South Glens Falls on March 1. Goodspeed was allegedly involved in an incident where there were shots fired from a car on I-87.

Troy man found guilty after four-day trial

On November 24, 2022, around 7:30 p.m. troopers responded to the I-87 in Colonie for the reports of shots fired from a moving car at another moving car. After an investigation, police explain Goodspeed was driving when he fired a BB pellet from a BB gun striking and breaking the window of another car. Police report he then left the location and no one was injured.

Goodspeed was charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The BB gun was located at Goodspeed’s home, and he was taken into custody. He was transported to Latham state police for processing. Goodspeed was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

