APD investigating theft from Girl Scouts at south Austin grocery store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department received reports of theft from a local Girl Scout troop at the Randalls grocery store on Ben White Boulevard near Highway 290.

APD said the call came in around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday.

“The safety of our members is our top priority, and we are thankful that no one was harmed during the incident,” said a spokesperson for the Girl Scouts.

She further called this a “grab-and-go” theft incident and said the girls were never in any danger.

“This is so unfortunate,” said a spokesperson for Randalls via email. She said the grocery store is gathering surveillance footage to give to APD and is working with the department on the ongoing investigation.

William Pounds owns a barber shop nearby. He said instances like this are the reason he keeps his doors locked all day.

“We always keep the door locked. And when they come in we unlock the door,” he said of his clients and staff, adding he’s had to deal with his own set of issues. “Someone ventured in with a client. They’ll come in, sit down and they will not leave.”

“Thought it was unbelievable that something like this can happen at this day and time — especially to children. It’s just unbelievable,” Pounds said.

The store is District 5, represented by Council Member Ryan Alter.

“My office has been made aware of Wednesday evening’s events and is grateful no one was harmed,” Alter said in a statement. His office said the council member is working to properly staff Austin’s public safety departments and reduce response times.

