Open in App
Conway, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Conway DMV office to close temporarily for renovations, agency says

By Dennis Bright,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30WSd0_0l6mcUhv00

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Conway branch office of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed for renovations for roughly three weeks starting on Monday, the agency said.

DMV officials originally planned to have a mobile unit — the Community Area Response and Emergency Services vehicle — on-site during the closure, but those plans fell through because of what the agency said were “unforeseen circumstances.”

“SCDMV officials know the inconvenience this may cause for residents in this area and apologize for the short notice of this announcement,” an agency news release said.

In an effort to minimize the inconvenience for customers, the SCDMV said it is temporarily expanding capacity at the other area branches during the renovation period. Those include:

  • Myrtle Beach – 1330 Howard Parkway or 1200 21 st Ave North
  • North Myrtle Beach – 107 Highway 57 North
  • Marion/Mullins – 2757 East Highway 76

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Customers are encouraged to use SCDMVOnline.com to complete some of the most common transactions from home. You can renew your driver’s license, exchange your license plate, pay reinstatement fees, purchase a driving record, and more, without visiting a branch.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

* * *

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Mullins police still ‘actively looking’ for man missing for nearly 18 months
Mullins, SC1 day ago
SLED investigating after overnight fire damages old Whittemore school in Conway
Conway, SC2 days ago
‘We are all saddened’ by Lake City natives kidnapped in Mexico, mayor says
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Conway to consider demolishing old Whittemore Elementary School after fire
Conway, SC1 day ago
2 injured after crash off Highway 501 in Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
Conway, SC22 hours ago
OnStar failed to share data that may have helped save Nichols woman killed in 2021, lawsuit says
Nichols, SC23 hours ago
5th person with Lake City natives didn’t cross into Mexico because she didn’t have ID, police report says
Brownsville, TX2 hours ago
Conway city staff proposes inland beach at annual budget retreat
Conway, SC2 days ago
Crews respond to 2nd fire at Myrtle Beach piano bar since Monday
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Marion murder arrested in Columbia
Marion, SC1 day ago
Florence police look for people involved in apparent abduction
Florence, SC21 hours ago
Myrtle Beach-area man accused of crimes against child on Discord app
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
2 hurt in crash near Socastee
Socastee, SC3 days ago
Woman traveling with kidnapped Lake City natives told police they were missing
Brownsville, TX6 hours ago
Family remembers longtime Conway police officer on 3-year anniversary of his death
Conway, SC15 hours ago
Tractor-trailer crash blocks traffic near Conway
Conway, SC4 days ago
Police activity prompts lockdown at schools in Red Springs area of Robeson County
Red Springs, NC2 days ago
Teal Wave: Coastal Carolina opens new Teal Nation store at Broadway at the Beach
Conway, SC2 days ago
Fire damages Myrtle Beach piano bar; no injuries reported
Myrtle Beach, SC3 days ago
2 Lake City natives killed in Mexican kidnapping identified
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Scranton ministry to host prayer vigil for Mexico kidnapping victims on Wednesday night
Scranton, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy