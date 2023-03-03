Open in App
Connecticut Mirror

CT Politics: Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts

By Jessica Bravo,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076SS3_0l6mc6qy00

On Tuesday, legislators heard testimony on a bill that would require parental consent for social media use for anyone 16 or younger.

“While social media can be a positive, it can also do harm,” Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), Senate Chair of the Higher Education Committee, said. “We need to protect our children with the increased access they have to the online world.”

Multiple bills have been proposed this year to address the mental health of young people, which experts say can be negatively impacted by social media use.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Federal judge strikes down Florida’s new ban on lobbying by elected officials
Miami, FL9 days ago
Boston could be first municipality to require stores, restaurants, and hotels to donate leftover food
Boston, MA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy