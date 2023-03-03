CT Politics: Bill would require parental consent for social media accounts

On Tuesday, legislators heard testimony on a bill that would require parental consent for social media use for anyone 16 or younger.

“While social media can be a positive, it can also do harm,” Sen. James Maroney (D-Milford), Senate Chair of the Higher Education Committee, said. “We need to protect our children with the increased access they have to the online world.”

Multiple bills have been proposed this year to address the mental health of young people, which experts say can be negatively impacted by social media use.