Celebrating art with Nahant’s Johnson Elementary School

NAHANT — Parents and students of Johnson Elementary School made their way to Nahant Public Library Thursday evening for an exhibit of student art.

Laura Cheney, the art teacher at Johnson Elementary School, said that March is celebrated throughout the country as Youth Art Month, especially with the National Art Education Association. The Nahant Public Library is holding the exhibit as part of the Johnson Elementary School Youth Art Month, Cheney said. Student art works, including some digital ones, are available online through the library.

“Art is a mirror to children’s imagination and a reflection of the world around them,” said Cheney in a press release from the school. “I believe that every student can learn and be successful when properly guided, authentically encouraged and joyfully inspired.”

The students were not given a specific theme to follow this year when creating art, she said.

“Some of the more interesting works that we covered [are] things that children are really interested in like self-portraits, skiing, skydiving, some abstract work, part of their natural world that they live in with Nahant like crabs and seagulls,” said Cheney at the event.

According to the press release, Cheney’s art lessons are “adaptable for students of all ages, abilities, and strengths.”

One of the works, from first grader Ellie , showed a gull sitting by the water with a pink, orange, and yellow sky in the background.

Another piece, from sixth grader Ione , showed a penguin in the snow wearing a striped winter hat and a sweater with hearts on it.

Students participated in another art project earlier this year with Marblehead artist Ties Jan de Blij. That program also focused on nature, as the students helped paint two large murals, inspired by climate change, in the school.

The common themes in the art at the exhibit in the library, in part, come from the mural project.

“One of the things that I got ready for the mural was to help them learn about the North Pole and Antarctica,” said Cheney at the event.

The exhibit will be on display until April 6 during regular library hours.

