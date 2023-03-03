Harbor Humane caring for 2 dogs as deputies investigate animal cruelty cases

Two dogs are now in the care of Harbor Humane Society as the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigates two separate cases of animal cruelty.

In the first case, the sheriff’s office says deputies learned about a dog, named Eddie, in early February that was possibly being neglected by being kept in an enclosed apartment bathroom on 48 th Avenue in Allendale Township.

Deputies were told the dog did not have adequate access to food, water or sanitary needs. An animal control deputy contacted to dog’s owner in an attempt to arrange for proper shelter, food and medical care for the dog or to surrender it.

Deputies say the investigation showed the dog’s living conditions didn’t change. The dog was seized on February 26 and brought to Harbor Humane.

The dog received medical care and a veterinarian found the dog to be underweight and dehydrated. Harbor Humane tells FOX 17 that Eddie is on a refeeding schedule and they are being careful getting him used to eating again.

The 25-year-old owner of the dog was arrested on March 3 without incident.

In a separate incident on February 28, deputies responded to a call for a malnourished dog in the area of 104 th Avenue near Osborn Street in Robinson Township near the Bass River Recreation area.

Deputies say they found the dog and brought it to Harbor Humane for treatment. The dog had injuries to its face and snout.

The dog, now named Stuart, underwent surgery on Thursday and a bullet was removed from its jaw. Stuart is now recovering at Harbor Humane, where the shelter says he is doing well.

The sheriff’s office is attempting to identify the dog’s owner or anyone who may have information about Stuart.

Anyone with any information that could help investigators is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Harbor Humane at (616) 399-2119 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

