Cardinals Potential Landing Spot for Carson Wentz

Oddsmakers believe the Arizona Cardinals could be a potential landing spot for Carson Wentz in 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Arizona Cardinals will be patiently awaiting the return of quarterback Kyler Murray from his ACL injury.

“I told Kyler I’m not going to rush him back, because part of what makes Kyler so elite are his legs,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier here at the NFL Combine.

“When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. I don’t know exactly the timetable right now. Everyone heals a little bit differently. Everyone comes back from rehab a little differently. And everyone’s different in that aspect. I like the plan where he’s at. I like what he’s doing right now to get himself ready to go. The guy is attacking his rehab.

"He wants to be out there as fast as he can, as soon as he’s ready. Then, we’ll put him out there. If he’s not ready to go, we’ll have a plan in place to play and win games with who we have playing quarterback for us.”

Arizona will likely turn to a veteran presence to man the quarterback position. Though Colt McCoy is under contract next season, the Cardinals may look to upgrade from the 36-year-old passer.

Oddsmakers believe Carson Wentz is a possibility.

According to BetOnline, the Cardinals are tired for the fourth best odds to land Wentz next year.

Carson Wentz Next Team Odds

Chiefs 3/1

Bucs 4/1

Raiders 6/1

Bills 7/1

Cardinals 7/1

Falcons 7/1

Panthers 7/1

Jets 8/1

Texans 8/1

Saints 10/1

Wentz would be on his fourth team in four seasons after spending five years with the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz showed flashes of becoming one of the next great quarterbacks before suffering a slew of injuries that impacted his play.

Wentz would be one of the more valuable veteran options on the free agent market in terms of price and experience.

"A lot of it will be more oriented to the classroom, whether it's quizzes or watching tape or asking questions," Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said last week when asked how Murray will learn the offense from the sidelines.

"He's been extremely engaged even in these couple days when we're not talking football. He's ready to go and champing at the bit. I fully trust him grasping the offense even though he's not getting physical reps."

Wentz went 2-5 as a starter last season.

