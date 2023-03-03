Open in App
Brooksville, FL
WFLA

3 plead guilty to committing robberies in Tampa Bay area while dressed as officers

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

6 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three men have pleaded guilty to committing robberies across the Tampa Bay area while dressed as law enforcement officers, according to federal officials.

Friday morning, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg of the Middle District of Florida announced guilty pleas from Reginald Roberts, 22, of Lakeland; Nathaniel Keith Carr, 28, Riverdale; and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, of Brooksville for a series of armed robberies from December 2020 to April 2021.

Family shot in head in targeted attack at Land O’Lakes home, sheriff says

Prosecutors said the three defendants planned and conducted these robberies across Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties. Some of these also resulted in shootings as well.

The targets were said to be people who the men suspected of distributing drugs, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“While committing these offenses, the conspirators impersonated law enforcement officers by wearing black clothing, gloves, and masks, often with law enforcement insignia, or vests with “Sheriff” affixed,” the release said. “In addition, during certain robberies, the conspirators drove a black Dodge Durango and white Chevrolet Malibu equipped with blue lights and sirens.”

  (Credit: United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Middle District of Florida)
    (Credit: United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Middle District of Florida)
  (Credit: United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Middle District of Florida)
    (Credit: United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Middle District of Florida)

The three men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and brandishing and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence. Each defendant faces up to life in prison for the crimes, although their sentencing dates have not been set.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said another co-conspirator, 28-year-old Jasmine Weber of Tampa, pleaded guilty and is also awaiting her sentence.

Two other men who were indicted in the investigation, Daniel Jackson and Darius Hudson, still await their trials.

