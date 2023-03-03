Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference

This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Phyllis Conaway with Sylvania Church joined East Texas Live to talk about their Mission Conference.

Conaway shared that the church hosts a mission conference every year with the purpose of educating people on cross-cultural missions and to help them get to know the ministries their church supports. This year they will host guest speaker Dr. Bob Fu.

The conference will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

