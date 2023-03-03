Open in App
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sylvania Church’s upcoming Missions Conference

By Luke Whitney,

6 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Phyllis Conaway with Sylvania Church joined East Texas Live to talk about their Mission Conference.

Conaway shared that the church hosts a mission conference every year with the purpose of educating people on cross-cultural missions and to help them get to know the ministries their church supports. This year they will host guest speaker Dr. Bob Fu.

The conference will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

