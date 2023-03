SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at 10:38 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

To watch the launch live, see below:

Following stage separation, SpaceX said the payload will continue its trajectory into orbit.

The first stage rocket will return to land on the Of Course I Still Love You , a droneship, waiting in the Pacific Ocean.

