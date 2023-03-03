Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett on arrest: ‘I know better’

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZHnY_0l6mX8wB00

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett apologized to his family and said he’s being honest in meetings with NFL teams this week about his public intoxication arrest on Jan. 29.

The former walk-on is viewed as an NFL longshot with limited athleticism, size and arm strength by pro standards and despite winning two national championships as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, his path to the NFL is off to a rocky start.

Bennett was arrested on public intoxication charges and turned down an invitation to the top pre-draft prospect showcase, the Senior Bowl, leaving NFL general managers to scratch their heads about the 25-year-old’s priorities.

“It was a mistake that everybody’s aware of,” Bennett said Friday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “I understand why that can’t happen. I’ve talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. Apologized to my family. That’s who I feel worst about. I felt like I let them down, because no matter where I go now — and even without all of this — I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth (Bennett named Stetson). Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett, and I know better.”

Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022 and rose to prominence because of his humble beginnings as a walk-on in Athens who fled for junior college only to return and claim the starting role. Bennett is one of at least nine Georgia players arrested in the past 14 months, but said individual decisions and not a culture issue are the problem.

“Those were individual mistakes that those individuals are responsible for. Not a culture issue,” Bennett said Friday.

Maturity wasn’t one of the issues scouts anticipated with Bennett — he’ll be 26 in October, the same age as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — and decision-making, at a position where each split-second call can be make-or-break, is one of the qualities Colts head coach Shane Steichen said was a must for quarterbacks.

Bennett isn’t flying solo in Indianapolis with 13 Georgia players in attendance. He’s also one of five Southeastern Conference quarterbacks invited to the combine, which offered spots to only 15 total quarterbacks.

Based on Field Level Media rankings, Bennett is projected to be picked in the final two rounds of the draft or become a priority free agent. Bryce Young (Alabama), Will Levis (Kentucky), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) are projected as first- or second-round picks.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Stetson Bennett Likely to Break a Georgia QB Trend on Draft Night
Athens, GA2 days ago
Former Georgia Bulldog LB returning to the Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Oklahoma St. ousts Oklahoma, earns matchup with Texas
Norman, OK15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Robert Griffin III Reports New Details About Lamar Jackson Situation
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA17 hours ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH21 days ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Denver Broncos shopping Pro Bowl receiver
Denver, CO2 days ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Penny Hardaway Honored with 1-of-1 Custom Nikes
Memphis, TN4 days ago
How to Watch Every New York Yankees Game Live in 2023
New York City, NY1 day ago
Florida A&M hires Chad Johnson as ambassador
Tallahassee, FL2 hours ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY1 day ago
A man with Felony Warrant From Georgia was Apprehended on Orchard Drive
Chambersburg, PA3 days ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State too strong for No. 10 Baylor
Ames, IA48 minutes ago
New York Jets have ‘optimism’ for landing Aaron Rodgers, discussing trade with Green Bay Packers
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
No. 17 Tennessee bids to regain January form vs. Ole Miss
Knoxville, TN8 hours ago
Atlanta teen receives over 50 college acceptances, $1.3 million in scholarships
Atlanta, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy