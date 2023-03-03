Next in Fashion: Who is in the season 2 cast?

THE NETFLIX reality series Next in Fashion is back for an all-new season of visionary looks.

Now, fans want to know more about the season 2 contestants who are competing to become the next big thing in fashion.

Who is in the season 2 cast of Next in Fashion?

Season 2 of Next in Fashion will introduce fans to 12 new designers.

Those designers include:

Amari Carter

Amari Carter is an Atlanta-based designer.

Growing up, she used “clothing as a way to create an alter ego” in order to “feel sexy and powerful," according to her Netflix biography.

Her work often features monochromatic, minimalist designs with lingerie detailing, which highlights the "balance between sensuality and strength."

Bao Tranchi

Bao Tranchi is a Los Angeles-based designer who already has a list of start-studded clients, including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and Laverne Cox.

Ashley Graham also worse her design to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The common trend of her works is an “absolute love and passion for the woman’s body," according to her Netflix biography.

Courtney Smith

Courtney Smith is a New York City-based designer whose focus is catering to “women who stand in their power and wear what they want.”

Her work ranges anywhere from evening gowns and cocktail attire to activewear.

She even designed a gown for Glee star Alex Newell.

Smith often designs for the “plus girls who want to show out every time they go out," according to her Netflix biography.

Danny Godoy

Danny Godoy is a Los Angeles-based drag queen and fashion designer.

He developed a love for fashion at an early age and often used it as “one of the many ways to show [his] creative side," according to his Netflix biography.

Since stepping into the spotlight, he has designed outfits for several people, including Naomi Smalls, Kim Chi, Bob the Drag Queen, Raven, and Monét X Change.

Deontré Hancock

Deontré Hancock is a Washington, DC-based designer who often puts his own spin on the latest fashion trends.

He is known for his exaggerated menswear looks, which include his signature puffer coats.

Desyrée Nicole

Desyrée Nicole is an Atlanta-based designer who swapped basketball shoes for scissors.

The former basketball star gave up the game to launch her career in fashion. She has since launched the brand Todd Patrick, which is named after her little brother, according to her Netflix biography.

Due to her sports background, she is a top choice among several professional athletes.

Eliana Batsakis

Eliana Batsakis is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based designer who is one of the youngest contestants on the show.

While most designers develop a love of fashion at an early age, Batsakis' journey did not begin until college, which is why her style is often based around comfortability, her Netflix biography states.

She is known for her "bold and voluminous" garments.

James Ford

James Ford is a Los Angeles-based designer whose work often blends his love of athletics and formal wear.

He is focused on designing suits that “stand for something very, very different,” especially when it comes to sizing for female, transgender, and gender-nonconforming bodies, according to his Netflix biography.

Megan O'Cain

Megan O'Cain is a New York City-based designer who fell in love with fashion as a kid after dressing up in vintage clothes.

To her, designing “always felt like a way to escape” the struggles she faces with anxiety, which has ultimately allowed her to “create a space for play and possibility," according to her Netflix biography.

Her designs “take the nostalgia of early childhood and the ’60s sewing techniques” to “create new exaggerated silhouettes” in womenswear.

Nigel Xavier

Nigel Xavier is an Atlanta-based designer who is known for his patchwork and textile manipulation.

His primary influences include fabrics, materials, culture, and nostalgia and he often draws inspiration from the ’90s and early 2000s fashion, according to his Netflix biography.

Qaysean Williams

Qaysean Williams is a New Jersey-based designer, actor, and rapper.

Williams' developed a love for fashion at an early age and was able to find his voice through his work.

“Fashion was the very thing that gave me a voice,” he said, via Netflix.

“It made me feel like I was worthy enough, powerful enough, beautiful enough, it gave me a reason to love me for being me.”

He is the founder of the label Manikin, which is known for its adaptive garments.

Usama Ishtay

Usama Ishtay is a Los Angeles-based designer whose work is “inspired by Arabic and Latino culture.”

After growing up in Venezuela, he moved to LA in 2015 to start his fashion journey and he has since launched his own company.

His influences include Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler, and Christian Dior.

How can I watch Next in Fashion?

Season 2 of Next in Fashion dropped on March 3, 2023, and is already a hit among fans.

The show can be streamed exclusively on Netflix with an active subscription.

Queer Eye star Tan France and Gigi Hadid will serve as the hosts and judges of the show's sophomore season.

Season 2 will also feature several guest judges, including French designer Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, and Donatella Versace, according to RadioTimes.com.