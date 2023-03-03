Open in App
Fairfax County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Foundation reviewing shootings by officers in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zER7_0l6mWW2b00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a foundation based in Washington, D.C. is reviewing incidents in which police officers fired their guns.

The department said Friday that Chief Kevin Davis and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) agreed to examine incidents which took place in Fairfax County since the start of 2021.

Police officers on restricted duty after accused shoplifter at Tysons Corner Center shot, killed

PERF’s website describes PERF as “an independent research organization that focuses on critical issues in policing.” It was founded in 1976 and looks at issues and best practices when it comes to things such as reducing police use of force, developing community policing and problem-oriented policing, and evaluating strategies to reduce crime.

In working with the Fairfax County Police Department, PERF will look at the details of cases in which officers fired their guns and identify performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends. The department said PERF also will provide guidance when it comes to foot pursuit policy, based on policies used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

Mother of man killed by Fairfax County police speaks

Although the announcement of the review comes on the heels of a case in which an accused shoplifter died after police opened fire on him at Tysons Corner Center , Davis said that PERF’s review will not focus on that. Instead, it’s to be a broad examination of those types of incidents to determine how the police department might be able to prevent them in the future.

The Fairfax County Police Department said PERF will present its findings and recommendations in a brief report and that Davis will share them with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the community.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Northeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Streets closed for investigation after teen shot in Southeast DC, MPD says
Washington, DC1 day ago
1 dead in Southeast DC triple shooting
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect accused of filming teenage girl inside Virginia mall dressing room
Woodbridge, VA1 day ago
Alert Issued For Missing NC Teen Who May Be In Virginia
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Virginia man sentenced for purchase of firearm linked to Washington D.C. shooting
Winchester, VA2 days ago
Virginia doctor sentenced after illegally distributing substances following Fairfax overdose death
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Five Teenagers Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Police Chase In Charles County
White Plains, MD1 day ago
Woman reports being grabbed by stranger walking along Smoketown Road
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago
Woman hit with bat outside &pizza on U Street in DC: police
Washington, DC3 days ago
Suspects Attempt To Elude Officers In Charles County, Over 3 Pounds Of Marijuana And Gun Recovered
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
One dead, two injured after shooting in Southeast DC
Washington, DC1 day ago
Employee shot while working at Prince William Co. restaurant
Woodbridge, VA3 days ago
Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision; Identity of 19-Year-Old Victims Released
Germantown, MD1 day ago
Getaway Driver Sentenced To 30 Months For Involvement In Robbery At Walgreen’s Pharmacy
Prince Frederick, MD2 days ago
D.C. police seeking suspect wanted for weekend armed robbery
Washington, DC3 days ago
$10,000 Reward to be Offered for Information on Armed Robbery Suspect in D.C.
Washington, DC3 days ago
Suspect In Fatal Stabbing In Hagerstown Turns Himself In To Police
Hagerstown, MD2 days ago
Officers Recover Gun And Over $4,000 Worth Of Ecstacy During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
Waldorf, MD2 days ago
Prince William Police: Man killed in domestic-related shooting
Dale City, VA3 days ago
Man found shot, dead inside car in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD3 days ago
Man shot at Potomac Mills Mall in Prince William
Woodbridge, VA4 days ago
Suspect, officer exchange gunfire in Southeast DC: police
Washington, DC4 days ago
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Prince George's County
Hyattsville, MD3 days ago
One Dead After Shooting Sunday Night
Silver Spring, MD3 days ago
Upper Marlboro high school student dead, second hurt after crashing into landscaping truck
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
One person killed during arrest attempt in Frederick, Maryland, police chief says
Frederick, MD4 days ago
Frederick family ‘in disbelief’ after home destroyed in tanker explosion
Frederick, MD3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy