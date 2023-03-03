Foundation reviewing shootings by officers in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a foundation based in Washington, D.C. is reviewing incidents in which police officers fired their guns.

The department said Friday that Chief Kevin Davis and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) agreed to examine incidents which took place in Fairfax County since the start of 2021.

PERF’s website describes PERF as “an independent research organization that focuses on critical issues in policing.” It was founded in 1976 and looks at issues and best practices when it comes to things such as reducing police use of force, developing community policing and problem-oriented policing, and evaluating strategies to reduce crime.

In working with the Fairfax County Police Department, PERF will look at the details of cases in which officers fired their guns and identify performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends. The department said PERF also will provide guidance when it comes to foot pursuit policy, based on policies used by law enforcement agencies across the country.

Although the announcement of the review comes on the heels of a case in which an accused shoplifter died after police opened fire on him at Tysons Corner Center , Davis said that PERF’s review will not focus on that. Instead, it’s to be a broad examination of those types of incidents to determine how the police department might be able to prevent them in the future.

The Fairfax County Police Department said PERF will present its findings and recommendations in a brief report and that Davis will share them with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the community.

