Chicago, IL
Stroud Doesn’t Want Bears to Draft Him, Says It’s Fields’s Team

By Mike McDaniel,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiaZ7_0l6mWGAD00

The soon-to-be first round draft pick does not want to displace another former Buckeyes quarterback.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is one of the draft’s top quarterback prospects, and could be the first signal-caller off the board next month.

Much has been made about what the Bears will do with the top pick in the draft. While Chicago is certainly open to trading the pick, there is a chance that they keep the pick. Regardless of whether or not they trade back to later in the top 10, Stroud has made it clear that he does not want to go to Chicago and displace former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields .

“I mean, nah, I don’t want to go there,” Stroud said at the combine on Friday. “That’s his team. I can do my thing. I can go build my legacy. He texted me yesterday morning. Me and him are brothers for life.”

While Chicago’s plan for now is to stick with Fields, the Bears are still evaluating options at the position in the draft.

Fields enjoyed a breakout year in his second season in the league. He had mixed results through the air, where he threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. However, Fields’s ability in the running game was on full display in his second year, as he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bears are certainly hoping that Fields will take the next step in the passing game in 2023, but his playmaking ability on display from last season is a positive sign that things may be starting to click for Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

