Sacramento Farm-to-Fork Festival announces 2023 dates. Here’s when

Sacramento’s celebration of local foods and music is back this summer for its 10th year.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival returns on Sept. 7 through Sept. 23. Information about chef, winery and musical lineup will be released later in the spring.

The event was an idea of Josh Nelson from the Selland Family Restaurants, according to the festival website. Nelson wanted to highlight the Sacramento region’s food and agriculture.

“Since 2013, the Farm-to-Fork events have become some of the country’s most anticipated food and music festivals and culinary experiences,” according to the website, “drawing thousands of visitors from across the country and around the world.”

Last summer, the festival featured artists, including Japanese Breakfast and Gregory Porter, and chefs Patrick Prager and Nina Curtis.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

Loading…