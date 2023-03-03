Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The News-Press

Fort Myers honors police Chief Derrick Diggs at memorial service

By News-Press staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4pLJ_0l6mTkLG00

Memorial services for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs drew mourners from across Southwest Florida and beyond Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mk68H_0l6mTkLG00

Although his funeral was in Toledo, Ohio, the local memorial was at McGregor Baptist Church, in Fort Myers. Diggs joined the Fort Myers force in 2016 after serving as chief in the Ohio city. He died Feb. 15 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio,

Diggs, 67, had been on a leave of absence from the police department for the past seven months

Emergency responders attended the memorial, with acting chief Randall Pepitone presenting a flag to Diggs' son, a deputy with the Toledo police force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYfNB_0l6mTkLG00

More: Derrick Diggs, Fort Myers police chief, dies while on leave

More: Local law enforcement react to Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs' sudden death

More: Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs through the years. FMPD announced Diggs death on Wednesday morning.

More: Public reacts to news that Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died

More: Rest in peace: A look at Derrick Diggs's seven years as Fort Myers police chief

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers honors police Chief Derrick Diggs at memorial service

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy