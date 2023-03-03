Memorial services for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs drew mourners from across Southwest Florida and beyond Friday.

Although his funeral was in Toledo, Ohio, the local memorial was at McGregor Baptist Church, in Fort Myers. Diggs joined the Fort Myers force in 2016 after serving as chief in the Ohio city. He died Feb. 15 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, in Toledo, Ohio,

Diggs, 67, had been on a leave of absence from the police department for the past seven months

Emergency responders attended the memorial, with acting chief Randall Pepitone presenting a flag to Diggs' son, a deputy with the Toledo police force.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers honors police Chief Derrick Diggs at memorial service