Las Vegas, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

Man found dead after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff,

6 days ago
A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Police said this happened near East Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North in the northeast part of the valley.

Investigators said two or three people inside the apartment complex called 911 to report a shooting around 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings and spoke with residents who told police they didn't see anything.

In the process of doing welfare checks, officers said a 19-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in a nearby apartment unit around 7 a.m.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the victim was arguing with someone else outside the unit before going inside.

Right now, police said they don't have a description or number of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVMPD Homicide section at (702) 828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

