Open in App
Phys.org

One-pot conversion of engineered poplar into biochemicals and biofuels using biocompatible deep eutectic solvents

By National Research Council of ScienceTechnology,

6 days ago
Biomass refers to biological organisms, including plants, that synthesize organic matter utilizing solar energy and animals that use these plants as food. Biomass also includes...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Records from Platform Holly provide a glimpse of how petroleum production affects natural gas seeps
Isla Vista, CA1 day ago
16-Year-Old Girl Thought There Was An ‘Earthquake.’ Turns Out That It Was Pete Davidson Driving Into Her House
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
First demonstration of universal control of encoded spin qubits
Malibu, CA2 days ago
Plastic containers can contain PFAS, and it's getting into food
South Bend, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy