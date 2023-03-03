Powerlines down cause outages, traffic issues in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the city of Marshall, several downed powerlines have been reported across the area.

The city is aware of the issues, currently has crews working to correct the situation, and asks residents for patience. The City of Marshall posted about the occurrences around 12:38 p.m. on Friday. Several reports state that Route 1 has several lines down and the area should be avoided.

According to a WTWO photographer on the scene, the stop light at the intersection of Route 1 and Kyden Drive is currently without power as is the intersection of Illinois Route 1 and Trefz Drive. It also appears that a stretch of businesses in that area are without power.

To report a downed powerline, call the City of Marshall Illinois Utility office at 217-826-8087

This is a developing story. Follow Mywabashvalley.com for further updates.

