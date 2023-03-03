Open in App
Virginia State
WAVY News 10

Coast Guard, Port of Virginia hosts search and rescue forum

By Courtney Ingalls,

6 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard and the Port of Virginia hosted it’s 17th annual Steven Todd Dooley Search and Rescue Forum on Feb. 27.

According to a press release, more than 150 students, 35 agencies, and 30 boats from law enforcement and fire departments across the Commonwealth came to the week-long forum.

Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
Courses and presentations were offered during the event and demonstrations were played out to increase boat safety knowledge. At the end of the forum, students participated in a final mass rescue exercise.

The goal of this event is to help all attendees be ready for any search and rescue cases in the Hampton Roads area.

