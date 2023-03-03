Reports: Texans Met With Buckeyes QB CJ Stroud at NFL Combine

With the No. 2 overall pick, barring any trades, Texans GM Nick Caserio and Co. hope to find their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The Houston Texans - maybe even more than any other team - are in full information-gathering mode at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

With the No. 2 overall pick, barring any trades, Nick Caserio and Co. hope to find their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Per multiple reports, the Texans met with Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller C.J. Stroud on Thursday.

Stroud and the Buckeyes finished at 11-2 last season before losing in the College Football Playoff semifinals to eventual champion Georgia on a missed field goal as time expired.

In that game, Stroud completed 23-of-34 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns against a stout Bulldogs defense .

The Texans have also been linked to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, although there are now concerns about Young being undersized for play at the next level. Stroud would be a more traditional approach to the position in Houston.

Unless the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, trade down, Houston should get their pick of the litter at quarterback since Chicago already has Justin Fields , another Ohio State quarterback, under center.

The Bears are expected to either go defense or entertain trade offers for the first pick.

