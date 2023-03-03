Two Russian Billionaires With Direct Ties To Joe & Hunter Biden Evade Latest Round Of Sanctions: 'It's Very Fishy'

Mega

Two Russian billionaires with direct ties to both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden came under fire this week after it was revealed they were not named in the U.S. Treasury Department’s latest round of sanctions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite having alleged connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin , Yelena Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov somehow managed to evade being named in the newest sanctions announced by the Treasury Department on Friday over Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine .

Mega

According to the New York Post , some insiders with knowledge of Baturina and Yevtushenkov’s alleged business relationships with the Bidens suspect the reason they were not named in this week’s sanctions was because of their past business ties to the 80-year-old commander-in-chief and his 53-year-old son.

“I think it’s very fishy,” one source told the outlet after revealing that Yevtushenkov is currently sanctioned by both the United Kingdom and Australia but not the United States.

Mega

“I think he should be sanctioned,” added Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia under former President Barack Obama. “I don’t understand why he has not been.”

According to emails and other messages allegedly found on Hunter’s infamous abandoned laptop , President Biden’s son and Yevtushenkov were scheduled to meet for dinner in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 2013 before shopping for commercial real estate together the next day.

“I asked him, ‘Why are you doing this?’ on the front end — before I understood that they were going to buy some real estate,” one source told the Post regarding Yevtushenkov’s January 2013 meeting with Hunter. “Why are you even doing this? Why would you be paying the son of the vice president to meet at a public restaurant in New York City?”

“He made it very clear to me that, you know … ‘I think it would be good to have a good relationship with this guy … maybe he can do a favor for us and we can do a favor for him,’” the source continued. “It was a complete quid pro quo that he was going in for.”

Yelena Baturina Mega

“I told him that’s not the way it works in America, but he basically laughed at me and told me I was so naïve,” the source added.

Even more surprising are accusations Baturina and her husband, former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov , attended a dinner at the same restaurant two years later on April 16, 2015 alongside Hunter and then-Vice President Biden.

Mega

“It was an odd dinner because there was [then-Kazakhstani Prime Minister Karim] Massimov , Luzhkov and his wife, and it was not a big table and then there was somebody there from some food charity making a pitch for support,” another source said regarding the April 2015 dinner with the Bidens.

“I mean, it was, was — it was a little odd, the whole thing,” the source added, although it has never been confirmed whether Baturina and her husband were at the restaurant that night.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

When reports first surfaced about the alleged dinner between Baturina, her husband, and the Bidens, the then-2020 presidential candidate shrugged the accusations off and claimed the report was a false “Russian plant.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer , who is currently leading the committee’s investigation into President Biden and the Biden family’s alleged “overseas influence-peddling,” has since expressed concern regarding Baturina and Yevtushenkov’s absence from the Treasury Department’s latest sanctions.

“It’s alarming that Hunter Biden’s Russian oligarch pals are missing from the Treasury Department’s public sanctions list of Russian elites and oligarchs,” the GOP congressman said on Friday.