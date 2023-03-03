Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mike Idleman, the co founder of Hang Eze, joined East Texas Live to share how his product makes hanging things on the wall simple and easy.

Ever had trouble hanging a picture or deer head on your wall or even just trying to keep it level?Idleman said that Hang Eze has fixed that problem with a very simple tool that will make your tool box a little bit lighter.

Watch the video above for the presentation and visit their website to order one yourself.

