Open in App
Tyler, TX
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

Keeping life simple with ‘Hang Eze’

By Luke Whitney,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEFIW_0l6mKtR000

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mike Idleman, the co founder of Hang Eze, joined East Texas Live to share how his product makes hanging things on the wall simple and easy.

New limited time Girl Scout cookie flavor

Ever had trouble hanging a picture or deer head on your wall or even just trying to keep it level?Idleman said that Hang Eze has fixed that problem with a very simple tool that will make your tool box a little bit lighter.

Watch the video above for the presentation and visit their website to order one yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0l6mKtR000

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Program made to help those with disabilities losing funding, members facing uncertain future
Tyler, TX6 hours ago
Crossroads Family Care talk primary care, behavioral, dental services
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Tyler’s Fresh 15 sees most successful year yet
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SPCA of East Texas: Big Red
Tyler, TX3 hours ago
East Texas business handles Easter Bunny duties, taking the work out of egg hunts
Troup, TX1 day ago
Pets Fur People: Larry
Tyler, TX2 hours ago
East Texas Women: The mother-daughter duo of Apricot Lane Boutique
Tyler, TX1 day ago
‘They came out in droves:’ Community comes together to help Kilgore Hungarian restaurant damaged by storm
Kilgore, TX20 hours ago
Meals on Wheels surprises 40-year volunteer
Tyler, TX16 hours ago
BBB shares information about National Consumer Protection Week
Tyler, TX2 hours ago
Events coming up in the Rose City
Tyler, TX2 hours ago
Jacksonville Education Foundation announces 2023 Pete Lammons Memorial Fishing Tournament
Jacksonville, TX17 hours ago
Junior League of Tyler shares about annual Touch-a-Truck event coming up in April
Tyler, TX2 days ago
POLICE: Jake’s Food Store in Jacksonville robbed, clerk assaulted
Jacksonville, TX2 days ago
The Junior League of Longview hosting Girl Empowerment Tea
Longview, TX3 days ago
DPS: East Texas woman dies after falling out of convertible car
Alba, TX23 hours ago
Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms to our NW tonight
Longview, TX1 day ago
Overton ISD joins list of schools switching to 4-day school week
Overton, TX2 days ago
Longview apartment fire leaves one dead
Longview, TX2 hours ago
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits East Texas
Tyler, TX4 days ago
Zonta Club of East Texas hosts antique show in Longview
Longview, TX4 days ago
LaPoynor Flyers set out to write their own championship story
Larue, TX17 hours ago
Man arrested in East Texas for burglary of building
Texarkana, TX2 days ago
Lindale community reacts to false school threat, will see how they can improve safety
Lindale, TX2 days ago
East Texans honor songwriter Townes Van Zandt
Ben Wheeler, TX3 days ago
POLICE: East Texas man missing, last seen at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City
Bossier City, LA2 days ago
Boy Scouts create new American flag retirement drop box at Marshall Fire Department
Marshall, TX2 days ago
Kilgore College beats rival TJC in Region 14 Tournament
Tyler, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy