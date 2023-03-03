Steph Curry Tweets 4 Photos After The Warriors Beat The Clippers

Steph Curry sent out a tweet after the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 (at home in San Francisco).

Two-time MVP Steph Curry has been out since February 4 with a leg injury, and this was his tenth straight game out of the lineup.

That said, the Warriors have been able to keep themselves afloat without their best player and are now on a four-game winning streak.

After the win, Curry sent out a tweet (with four photos) congratulating his team.

The tweet had over 23,000 likes and nearly 700,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.

Curry captioned his post: "Great win fellas #Momentum "

Five players on the Warriors scored in double-digits, and Jordan Poole led the way with 34 points, four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes of playing time.

The Warriors are now in sole possession of the fifth seed in the Western Conference (they had been tied with the Clippers).

They are 33-30 in 63 games and an outstanding 26-7 in the 33 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

As for Curry, he had been in the middle of an unbelievable season with averages of 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest (while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range).

During the game against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT reported an update on Curry.

Haynes: "Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport ."