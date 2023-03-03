Open in App
San Francisco, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Best places to see the Bay Bridge lights before they go dark

By Alex Baker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30s2T9_0l6mIppg00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The Bay Bridge lights are set to go dark on Sunday, March 5, on the 10-year anniversary of their original lighting. Officially known as “The Bay Lights,” the iconic 1.8-mile art installation by artist Leo Villareal was lit on March 5, 2013, and will be turned off at 8 p.m. this Sunday.

Currently, plans are underway to bring the lights back in an expanded form that would make them visible on both sides of the bridge. Illuminate, the nonprofit that raised funds for the current installation, is seeking $11 million in funding to bring the lights back.

JV disappearance: Timeline of events after beloved radio host goes missing

The current LED system illuminating the bridge is failing faster than it can be repaired, according to a press release from Illuminate. The new system that’s being planned will be engineered to perform in the harsh environmental conditions of the San Francisco Bay.

The new installation plan calls for 50,000 LEDs — double the original — making the artwork visible from parts of Oakland, Alameda and other communities on the south side of the bridge. To carry out the project, Illuminate is seeking ten private donors to contribute $1M each. The remaining $1M will be raised through crowdfunding.

KRON On is streaming live news now

But with time running out on the current installation and uncertainty remaining over the future of the lights, this could be your last weekend to see the lights on the bridge. So if you’re looking for that perfect Instagrammable moment, here are the best spots to see the Bay Bridge lights.

Best Places to see the Bay Bridge Lights:

The Ferry Building

Visitors to the SF Ferry Building enjoy a sweeping, unobstructed view of the lights. From the bay-facing side of the building, it’s easy to see the whole span of the bridge between SF and Treasure Island lit up by the shimmering display.

Rincon Park

Situated on the Embarcadero, Rincon Park offers unobstructed, panoramic views of the lights from the bay front. Home to the renowned bow and arrow sculpture, “Cupid’s Span,” the park offers a nicely groomed patch of grass from which to enjoy photo-worthy views of the Bay Bridge lights.

Treasure Island

A quick drive or bus ride across the Bay Bridge’s western span will get you to Treasure Island where you can get a whole other view of the lights. Rather than looking out from the city with the bay and the island in the backdrop, seeing the lights from Treasure Island offers a view of the lights with the city skyline in the backdrop.

If you’re planning on getting out and enjoying the Bay Bridge lights before they go dark this weekend, you’d better bring your umbrella. Rain is set to return Saturday morning and carry into next week, so you should plan for a wet weather photo op.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
These San Francisco trails are closed to dogs due to coyote pupping season
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
The moment the Bay Bridge lights went dark: Watch
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
SF traffic backs up after incident on Bay Bridge
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yet another big storm hitting Oakland this week
Oakland, CA1 day ago
All eastbound lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
The Daily 03-06-23 17 strangers live in one of the Bay Area's oldest mansions
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Don't lift San Francisco tenant eviction ban yet, supervisor says
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
He made kouign-amann famous in the Bay Area. He finally opened an Oakland bakery.
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Cops Catch Driver Blasting Down San Francisco Road at 109 mph
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
San Jose: After 39 years, this Red Lobster restaurant has closed for good
San Jose, CA1 day ago
WiLD 94.9 remembers beloved morning show host JV since disappearance
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Large Almaden Valley home with a 20,000-square-foot lot next to Quicksilver Park, hiking trails
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Littlest Little Italy in Downtown San Jose brings a 5-in-1 food hall
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Westbound I-80 at Toll Plaza in Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe: Over 5 hours from Homewood to San Francisco
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Hail coats San Jose roads and freeways
San Jose, CA3 days ago
The Top 5 Restaurants in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Amazon buys big Bay Area industrial site where factory closed
Santa Clara, CA2 days ago
SF firefighters respond to Polk Street fire
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy