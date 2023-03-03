Oakland FD douses encampment fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A fire broke out at an encampment in Oakland Friday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

(Oakland Fire Department)

(Oakland Fire Department)

(Oakland Fire Department)

(Oakland Fire Department)

The fire department was able to put the fire out at the 40-foot by 20-foot encampment near 34th Street and Telegraph Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Officials said one occupant may be displaced. No injures were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.