KRON4 News

Oakland FD douses encampment fire

By Miabelle Salzano,

6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A fire broke out at an encampment in Oakland Friday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

    (Oakland Fire Department)
    (Oakland Fire Department)
  • (Oakland Fire Department)
    (Oakland Fire Department)

The fire department was able to put the fire out at the 40-foot by 20-foot encampment near 34th Street and Telegraph Avenue just after 9 a.m.

Officials said one occupant may be displaced. No injures were reported.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

