Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Crew acquire center back ahead of 2023 home opener

By Adam Conn,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afO65_0l6mIbik00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew made an acquisition on the eve of its 2023 home debut.

Joining the team is center back Gustavo Vallecilla, who played in 12 games, starting seven, for the Colorado Rapids in 2022. In return for Vallecilla, the Crew will pay $175,000 in General Allocation Money. The deal is a season-long loan for this season only, but the Crew will have the option to acquire Vallecilla on a permanent basis at the end of the loan period.

Vallecilla joined the Rapids last season in a trade with FC Cincinnati, where he played for one season in 2021 in which he scored two goals while starting 25 games. He was acquired three weeks after Columbus traded seven-year veteran Jonathan Mensah , who started in 156 out of 160 games played in his first six seasons with the Crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGSn5_0l6mIbik00
Colorado Rapids defender Gustavo Vallecilla (24) celebrates a team goal against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey)
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba speak at NFL Combine

“Gustavo is a promising young center back and we are excited to welcome him to the Black & Gold,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Gustavo provides depth and a different profile along the back line, and we know his addition will strengthen our defensive corps as he competes for minutes.”

Vallecilla, of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, previously played for Barcelona SC in 2020, Aucas (2019-21) and Ecuadorian club Deportivo Cuena (2016-18).

The Crew hosts D.C. United in their home opener at Lower.com Field, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit the Crew’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Murder charges filed in death of Columbus woman found in landfill
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Suspected bank robbers arrested in Reynoldsburg
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Fatal crash closed I-71 in north Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA16 hours ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Report: Man woken up by cops led them on chase through Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Whitehall reveals name, releases new renderings of $300M development at Broad and Hamilton
Whitehall, OH22 hours ago
Columbus man sentenced for catalytic converter theft ring
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus police Commander Mark Denner discusses body found in Georgetown, Ohio
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Violent weekend has Columbus police searching for answers
Columbus, OH2 days ago
‘The cat is out of the bag:’ Columbus’ growth contributing to ecotourism boon in Hocking Hills
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Body found at southern Ohio landfill connected to Columbus case, police say
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Over 30 firearms stolen from Ohio sporting goods store
Braceville, IL2 days ago
Columbus man pleads guilty to 2020 homicide in South Linden
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Deputies find ‘brand new’ Tesla at Columbus speedway, then arrest the driver
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Warrant issued for 16-year-old suspect in Sunoco shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One critical in south Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
Police look to identify man targeting east Columbus synagogue
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Found gun, loaded clip forces a Columbus middle school lockdown
Columbus, OH2 days ago
House leaders say scope of health care hack unknown, but ‘could be extraordinary’
Washington, DC3 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen concert at Nationwide Arena postponed
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Crosby scores in OT as Penguins rally by Blue Jackets 5-4
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Man reports theft of $27K from car parked at Boardman gym
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Joe Mixon's home searched after shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
FULL: Ryan Day discusses Buckeyes' first spring football practice
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy