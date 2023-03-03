Open in App
Bath, NY
WETM 18 News

6-month-old baby reported dead in Bath; investigation underway

By Carl Aldinger,

6 days ago

BATH, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Bath Police said its department is looking into the death of a baby that was reported early Friday morning.

The Village of Bath Police Department said the 6-month-old baby was reported dead around 7:00 a.m. on East William Street on March 3, 2023.

The baby was taken to Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton for an autopsy.

Police didn’t release any other information, but said more details would be available next week following the autopsy. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

