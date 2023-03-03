Open in App
Wadesboro, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Peggy Odom Nash Kellar

By Leavitt Funeral Home,

6 days ago
WADESBORO — On Tuesday, Feb. 28. 2023, Mrs. Peggy Odom Nash Kellar, 89, passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 in the chapel of Leavitt Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Peggy was born Feb. 12, 1934 in Wadesboro, and was a daughter of the late L. L. Odom Jr. and the late Lucy Story Odom.

She was a graduate of Wadesboro High School and Lees McRae Junior College.

She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Wadesboro and had attended other churches in Wadesboro and other places she lived. She has lived in Rockingham for several years, then Murrells Inlet and finally made her way back home to Wadesboro.

Peggy had worked with Head Start in Anson County, however, her greatest love was her employment with the Hampton B. Allen Library in Wadesboro. She was the “bookmobile lady” and she took that job seriously. It brought her great joy to share the gift of books and reading to the citizens in Anson County. She especially loved to see and help children with reading.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lucy Nash of Rockingham; her grandchildren, Dana Nash of Marshville, Jessie Nash of Wadesboro and Matt Goodwin (Gabrielle) of Waxhaw; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Dawkins, Blake Driggers of Chesterfield, South Carolina, Madelyn Goodwin and Grey Goodwin both of Waxhaw; her great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Nash of Wadesboro; her stepson, Dirk Kellar of Fayetteville; and her nieces, Kelly Norton (John) of Monroe and Tracy Oxendine of Georgetown, South Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Danny Nash, Chris Nash and David Nash; and her sister and brother, Anne Odom Helms and L. L. “Skeekie” Odom III.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastview Cemetery Trust, P.O. Box 274, Wadesboro, NC 28170.

The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at leavittfh.com.

