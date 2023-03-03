Open in App
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

The mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas

By Luke Whitney,

6 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lakeidra Lincoln with Goodwill Industries of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share their mission.

“Goodwill’s mission is to provide skill training and locational opportunities for anyone that has a barrier to employment.”

La’Keidra Lincoln // Community Engagement and Development Director for Goodwill

