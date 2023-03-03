Person killed after tree falls on vehicle in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One person died Friday morning as severe weather crossed Mississippi.

Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said the death happened in Yazoo County. She said a tree fell on a vehicle.

Deputies with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call about the incident just after 8:00 a.m. They responded to the scene on Wildwood Road just east of Bennett Road.

The driver, who was identified as 65-year-old Brenda Jo Mullen, died at the scene. Deputies said her vehicle was found by a county road crew who were checking roads for storm damage.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet, “Severe weather hit Mississippi last night. As of now, there has been one fatality reported. Please pray for the victim’s family in this difficult time. Approximately 44,000 are without power. Energy crews are quickly working to restore power to all residents across the state.”

