Open in App
Abingdon, VA
See more from this location?
WJHL

Abingdon theater pulls film from pastor who compares autism to demonic possession

By Ben Gilliam,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9qpY_0l6mBZE300

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A local theater has pulled all screenings of a film that features a pastor who business owners say has compared autism to possession from otherworldly entities.

Sullivan County man featured as TBI ‘Fugitive Friday’

In a Tuesday Facebook post , Abingdon Cinemall owners said that the complex would not be showing “Come Out in Jesus Name,” a film starring pastor Greg Locke.

According to marketing material for the film , Locke (who plays himself) and a band of comrades set off “the most important awakening in the history of the Christian Church” through the exorcism of demons. After the March 13 screening of “Come Out in Jesus Name”, marketing material encouraged viewers to attend simulcast events featuring Locke and “his fellow demon slayers” to experience “a supernatural mass deliverance… in Jesus name.”

“On the one hand, it is important that our general public be able to see any particular movie if that is their choice,” Cinemall’s post said. “The fact that a movie is controversial, whether for faith or political ideology reasons, has never stopped us from showing it before.”

‘An ongoing problem’ | 5 charged in scheme to smuggle drugs into Greene County Detention Center

But according to the post, Locke’s messages surrounding people on the autism spectrum mean it will not be showing in their business.

“On the other hand, one of the preachings of the debated film’s protagonist, Pastor Locke, is that autism spectrum and similar disorders are the result of demonic possession,” the post said. “I have family and friends with children who are autistic. They are all beautiful, loving souls.”

Original recordings of Locke’s “Desperate for Deliverance” sermon include comments that Cinemall owners reference.

“Do not jump up right now and rebuke me for what I’m about to say, but I read the Bible too much to worry about what you think,” Locke said during the sermon before making comments that received backlash from religious publications .

“Are you telling me my kid’s possessed?” Locke asked. “No, I’m telling you your kid could be demonized and attacked but your doctor calls it autism.”

It isn’t the first time the Cinemall has presented a faith-based film for the community, but the decision to pull Locke’s work could reportedly mean retaliation from his distributor.

“Only the large movie theater chains get to pick and choose what movies they show, and even then only rarely,” a comment by the business said before the film was pulled. “Refusing to show a film promoted by a film distributor can put a theater in jeopardy of that distributor passing that theater by with their next film releases. The distributor for Come Out In Jesus Name is the distributor of over 100 faith-based movies such as God’s Not Dead, FireProof, Left Behind, The Case For Heaven, Lifemark, I Heard The Bells, and The Chosen.”

In a final post about the issue, theater owners said the film would not be playing anytime soon.

“Fortunately those members of our community who wish to partake of Pastor Locke’s teachings can still do so in Bristol, because his movie will not play at Abingdon Cinemall, ever,” the post said. “If you purchased a ticket, you will be refunded in full.”

News Channel 11 has reached out to Abingdon Cinemall owners for comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Abingdon, VA newsLocal Abingdon, VA
Abingdon Restaurant Week on Daytime: Summers Roof & Cellar
Abingdon, VA2 days ago
Coeburn man facing multiple drug, machine gun charges
Coeburn, VA21 hours ago
Abingdon Restaurant Week: Wolf Hills Coffee & Tumbling Creek Cidery
Abingdon, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Remarkable Women: Frankie Bailey commits to growth, improvement of her community
Elizabethton, TN22 hours ago
Community Heroes: Don Raines energizes his community to help children
Johnson City, TN18 hours ago
Local church to host Ukraine benefit concert
Elizabethton, TN22 hours ago
Wallace Theater hosts ETSU’s 52 Film Fest
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
‘Oldest and largest’ kangaroo rat fossil discovered by ETSU scientist
Johnson City, TN4 hours ago
Union 41 opens its doors in Bristol, Virginia
Bristol, VA7 hours ago
Buc Ridge residents react to ETSU emergency alert
Johnson City, TN15 hours ago
Church Hill teen selected to compete on "American Ninja Warrior"
Church Hill, TN4 days ago
Remarkable Women: Meet the local finalists
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Kingsport to host G.O.A.T arts and crafts festival in April
Kingsport, TN2 hours ago
Taking a visit to The Blake at Kingsport
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Bays Mountain shares best bobcat viewing tips
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Man sentenced for Roan Mountain break-in, shooting
Roan Mountain, TN1 day ago
Lee High holds early graduation at hospital for student with dying father
Kingsport, TN1 day ago
Virginia’s first Walmart being demolished
Big Stone Gap, VA14 hours ago
Community gathers for third annual Seuss on the Loose event
Elizabethton, TN4 days ago
3 arrested for armed robbery that prompted ETSU alert
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Double murderer’s attorney believes 6th Amendment right wasn’t upheld
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
New JC housing for people recovering from addiction
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Tennessee death row inmate Howard Hawk Willis appears in court
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
JC man accused of cutting victim’s hand with knife
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Bristol, TN City Council approves further expansion Fox Meadows project
Bristol, TN1 day ago
Man arrested in Wytheville after chase through town
Wytheville, VA1 day ago
Tim Tebow to headline Easter service before Bristol spring dirt race
Bristol, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy