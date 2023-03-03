Jacksonville Jaguars Players Complain Rats Infested Their Locker Room During the Season

Sam Greenwood / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Recently, the results from an NFPLA survey of more than 1,000 players came out. It graded the 32 NFL teams based on players’ responses. The Jacksonville Jaguars received an ‘F.’

One of the issues that players had with the Jaguars was the amount of rats the team has to deal with.

That’s right. An NFL team has a rat infestation in its locker room during the season. For nearly a month, the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room and even the laundry were full of the disease-carrying rodent.

“When asked what the number one thing they want changed at their facility, the answer was unanimous – get rid of the rats,” the report stated. “Players reported that for 3-4 weeks this season, there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers.”

Believe it or not, though, the Jaguars were only tied for the 28th-worst locker room. They earned a D- rating there. So, there are a handful of worse locker rooms than the rat-infested one.

The F that the Jaguars earned from the NFLPA is based on ratings from eight categories. Those categories are treatment of families, food service and nutrition, weight room, strength coaches, training room, training staff, locker room, and team travel.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were 28th overall in the NFL. Treatment of families, nutrition, and facilities categories were all areas where Jacksonville scored poorly. Meanwhile, strength coaches and training staff were areas of strength for the Jaguars.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals both scored poorly as well. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders were 32nd out of 32 teams with an F- grade.

Can the Jacksonville Jaguars Improve?

There is hope that the Jacksonville Jaguars can improve, especially since new facilities are on the way.

“It is important to note that they are in the process of building a new practice facility, so there is hope that some of these issues will be resolved soon,” the report said. “The locker room seems to still have faith in owner Shad Kahn, as 95% of players have confidence that he is willing to invest to make the necessary changes.”

The Minnesota Vikings Were Ranked as the Top Franchise

According to the NFLPA report cards, the Minnesota Vikings are the top NFL franchise. The Vikings ranked as an A- or better in every category.

“The Minnesota Vikings are ranked as the best team in our guide. 100% of the players feel like owner Zygi Wilf is willing to spend money to upgrade the facilities, and that assessment makes sense since the Vikings have gone through three significant upgrades in recent years,” the report read.

“Their facility was recently built and is considered state-of-the-art. This past year, they replaced former head coach Mike Zimmer with Kevin O’Connell, who through his first year is regarded as one of the most player-friendly head coaches. Additionally, the former head trainer, who several players had negative experiences with, moved on from the organization. The Minnesota Vikings are a shining example of what is possible when a concerted investment is made in both staffing and facilities.”