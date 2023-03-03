Cheyenne Mountain Zoo needs your help winning national award

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) is hoping for your vote on USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards .

In 2022, CMZoo took third place but has its eye on Gold for 2023. This year, CMZoo has been nominated for Best Zoo, and Best Zoo Exhibit in the U.S.

Votes can be cast for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Rocky Mountain Wild through Monday, March 6, 2023.

