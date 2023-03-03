Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

NCAA’s proposed rule changes a good start, Kirby Smart says

By ERIC OLSON,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIzOZ_0l6m46SH00
1 of 2

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn’t significantly impact college football games next season, but he called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays in the name of player health and safety.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. Since 1968, the clock has stopped on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal.

The committee forwarded two other proposals to keep games moving. One would have penalties that are accepted at the end of the first and third quarters enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. The other would take away the option for a coach to call back-to-back timeouts during the same dead ball period.

“We think the changes are going to be very minimal here,” said Smart, the committee co-chair. “You could say, Why did you change it at all? It’s going to flow better.”

The committee gave no serious consideration to a proposal to keep the clock running after an incomplete pass.

The proposed changes would go into effect in the 2023 season if approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 20.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, said the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin the process of shortening games.

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024-25, and possibly more in the future, conference commissioners had asked the committee to look for ways to cut down on the number of plays in games in an attempt to mitigate potential injury exposures.

Shaw said the new clock rule on first downs would take about eight plays out of the game, which would be about 96 fewer exposures over a regular season and more for teams that play in bowls and the playoff.

The NFL keeps the clock running on first downs the entire game, and Shaw said keeping the old rule in place the last two minutes of halves represents a “beautiful difference” between the pro and college games.

“Those last two minutes are critical,” Shaw said. “By stopping the clock it gives teams and opportunity to make a comeback. Everybody on the committee was resolute: we’re not going directly to the NFL rule.”

In a move that mostly affects Divisions II and III, the committee approved the optional use of instant replay in games that do not have a replay official. It would allow the referee to use available video to make decisions on reviewable plays after a coach challenge.

Also, with some exceptions, drones will not be allowed over the playing surface or the team area when teams are on the field.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Stetson Bennett Likely to Break a Georgia QB Trend on Draft Night
Athens, GA2 days ago
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr names Georgia football's Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith as NFL Draft risers after combine
Athens, GA1 day ago
If ESPN Doesn't Cough Up Money, SEC Will Hang Hogs Out to Dry Again
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida A&M football offers 11-year old running back
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Basketball World Furious With 1 Team Being Barred From NCAA Tournament
North Andover, MA1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA16 hours ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH21 days ago
Elite '25 TE Davon Mitchell has a trio of schools on him hardest
Los Alamitos, CA1 day ago
Top247 RB Tovani Mizell decommits from Georgia
Athens, GA19 hours ago
Reactions to the end of Jim Boeheim's career at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY16 hours ago
Gymnast Dunne’s AI spot raises questions about NIL ethics
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Former Georgia Bulldog LB returning to the Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Nick Saban sounds off on controversial rule changes
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
No. 1 Ranked Interior Offensive Lineman Puts Alabama in his Top 14
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies
Fort Defiance, AZ1 day ago
Nolan Smith Talks Importance of UGA's Culture and Playing for Falcons
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy