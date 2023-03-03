Bucs RB Rachaad White has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has a new jersey number, and it’s likely to match his new spot on the depth chart.

After wearing No. 29 as a rookie, White will now wear the No. 1 jersey this season, according to a social media post from the man himself Friday.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arizona State, White supplanted veteran Leonard Fournette in the Bucs’ offensive backfield last season. With Fournette expected to be released in the coming days, White will be the clear-cut No. 1 running back on Tampa Bay’s depth chart heading into the 2023 season.