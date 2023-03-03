Open in App
Tampa, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs RB Rachaad White has a new jersey number

By Luke Easterling,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R14UQ_0l6lznmI00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White has a new jersey number, and it’s likely to match his new spot on the depth chart.

After wearing No. 29 as a rookie, White will now wear the No. 1 jersey this season, according to a social media post from the man himself Friday.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Arizona State, White supplanted veteran Leonard Fournette in the Bucs’ offensive backfield last season. With Fournette expected to be released in the coming days, White will be the clear-cut No. 1 running back on Tampa Bay’s depth chart heading into the 2023 season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
3 left tackle options for Chiefs in free agency
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN1 day ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Big changes in new Steelers 7-round mock draft after the combine
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket for ESPN has been updated. Is Penn State in?
State College, PA1 day ago
New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX2 days ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN15 hours ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Post-Brady, the Bucs are doing what everyone's asked the Saints to do
Tampa, FL12 hours ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA15 hours ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency
Pittsburgh, PA22 hours ago
Oklahoma Sooners receive crystal ball for Georgia decommit, 4-Star RB Tovani Mizell
Norman, OK1 hour ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX2 days ago
Is Taylor Lewan's tweet a sign of things to come for Chiefs in free agency?
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy