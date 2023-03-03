Narcotics probe nets crack cocaine dealer

An alleged crack cocaine dealer was arrested on Wednesday in Southeast Rocky Mount by the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office on numerous drug-related charges as a result of a three-month investigation.

Yolanda Coleman, 44, was charged with three counts of selling or delivering cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and three counts of selling or delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or a day care center, the sheriff’s office said in a posting via Facebook.

The investigation into the sales of crack cocaine by Coleman started in December 2022, the sheriff’s office said.

An arrest warrant for Coleman said that she sold slightly more than three-tenths of an ounce of crack cocaine to a cooperating witness on Dec. 5, 2022.

The warrant also said that the sale took place within 1,000 feet of It’s a Beautiful World Daycare along Redgate Avenue in Southeast Rocky Mount.

Coleman was arrested following a traffic stop on Pender Street, with the stop resulting in additional charges of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and driving while her license was revoked, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were familiar with Coleman because they had investigated her for the sale of crack cocaine around the Cokey Road/Redgate area and had warrants for her arrest.

Coleman stepped out of the vehicle without incident and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Coleman also told detectives she had some crack cocaine in her pants as well as a little of the drug in her pocketbook, the sheriff’s office said.

Bond for Coleman was set at $52,000, secured, and she posted bond the same day she was arrested, Edgecombe County District Court records said.

The records said that the next day she appeared before the court and that the court appointed attorney Eugene Muse to represent her.

The records said that the court ordered her to return on March 15 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be transferred to Edgecombe County Superior Court.

Coleman had listed an address in the 5300 block of Marriott Street in Battleboro, the District Court records said.

State Public Safety records also said Coleman was convicted in 2005 in Nash County for operating a vehicle without a license.