Man Rushed Into Surgery After Being Shot Inside Baltimore Business (DEVELOPING)

By Annie DeVoe,

5 days ago

A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times inside a Baltimore business, police say.

Baltimore Police officers found the victim in the 500 block of East 30th Street after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, shortly before 8 a.m., Friday, March 3.

According to officials, the investigation determined that the victim was inside a business in the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue when the suspect came into the business and began shooting, striking him multiple times.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where officials said that he was immediately rushed into surgery. His condition was not immediately available on Friday morning.

Due to the extent of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

