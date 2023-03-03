Denton
Change location
See more from this location?
Denton, TX
inforney.com
UNT basketball’s Kai Huntsberry comes from star-studded roots, and followed his dream
By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com,5 days ago
By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com,5 days ago
North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry never tires of hearing his father’s favorite story from his days traveling the world as a noted artist. Howard Huntsberry...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0