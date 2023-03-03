Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
ESPN

Calais Campbell says Lamar Jackson wants to get deal done with Ravens

By Jamison Hensley,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsYhB_0l6lMOIY00

At the end of the season, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said "it takes two to tango" when asked about the chances of getting a deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson this year.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell said this week that Jackson is a willing dance partner.

Campbell, who is also the NFLPA vice president, told the NFL Network on Thursday: "He wants to get a deal done, and that's the most important part. Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don't want to be there anymore use [free agency] as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be [with the Ravens]."

Jackson hasn't spoken about his contract since the start of the 2022 season, and he hasn't spoken to reporters since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in early December.

Negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens began 25 months ago, and there's no sign that the sides are close to a deal. Baltimore would have to place the franchise tag on Jackson by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

DeCosta said at the NFL combine Wednesday that no decision has been made on which tag Baltimore would apply. If the Ravens use the non-exclusive tag, Jackson would be allowed to hold contract talks with other teams. Baltimore would have the right to match any offer sheet or receive two first-round picks as compensation. The exclusive tag would allow the Ravens to control his rights as well as any trade talks.

DeCosta said he met with Jackson recently and that it's "an ongoing discussion." He acknowledged that this negotiation is tougher than others because Jackson doesn't have an agent and is representing himself.

"Lamar's throwing ideas to me [and] I'm throwing ideas to him," DeCosta said. "We have to appreciate the position of the other person, we have to respect the other person's position and where they're coming from and we have to be willing to consider that this might be really important to them. And if it is, what are we willing to give up, basically, in exchange for something that's really important to you? So it's a negotiation, but it has to be a good faith negotiation based on trust, respect and listening to the other person. Otherwise, it won't work."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Ravens say talks with Lamar Jackson to go up to tag deadline
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NFL nonexclusive franchise tag: Biggest questions facing Ravens, Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Sources: Jets to trade for Chuck Clark, cut Braxton Berrios
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jets' optimism growing in Aaron Rodgers chase, sources say
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
Mike Pouncey inks one-day deal to retire with Dolphins
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA15 hours ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Portland tops No.16 Gonzaga to win WCC tourney, clinch NCAA berth
Spokane, WA1 day ago
Witnesses: Michael Irvin had friendly encounter with woman
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Cardinals cut WR Chosen Robbie Anderson, save $12M on cap
Tempe, AZ21 hours ago
Flyers' DeAngelo ejected after spearing Lightning's Perry below belt
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Rape charges against player trainer Robert McClanaghan dismissed
Boston, MA1 day ago
Grizzlies' Steven Adams receives injection for knee sprain
Memphis, TN4 hours ago
Source: Chiefs won't tag Orlando Brown, will cut Frank Clark
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Iowa athletics department to fully cover $4M settlement
Iowa City, IA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy