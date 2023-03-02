County's Winter Restaurant Week to Kick Off in Bordentown

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County Restaurant Week will be twice as delicious in 2023, giving residents two opportunities to enjoy the great eateries in Burlington County.

The annual celebration of Burlington County restaurants is being expanded with the addition of separate winter and summer promotions, with the first-ever Winter Restaurant Week kicking off on Sunday, March 5 and continuing through Saturday, March 11.

Organized and promoted by the Burlington County Commissioners and State Sen. Troy Singleton in partnership with restaurants, food trucks and eateries from across Burlington County, Restaurant Week has been expanded to the winter season for the first time, following Restaurant Week's rapid growth and success since its inception in 2019.

Restaurant Week was first created to help promote and support Burlington County restaurants and their employees. The event also showcases restaurants’ menus, dishes and specialties and their importance to local communities.

Several Bordentown and Bordentown-area restaurants are participating in Winter Restaurant Week, including:

HoopHouse Bakery & Cafe (353 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown City): Prix Fixe lunch and dinner specials, featuring the chef's take on modern French bistro and pan-Asian cuisine, highlighting local farmers and producers.

Mangia Brick Oven Pizza and Grill (262 Dunns Mill Road, Bordentown Township)

Palermo's (674 Route 206, Bordentown Township): 10% off your order when you mention Restaurant Week (in house); 10% off online orders with promo code: RestWeek2023 on linked website.

Asian House (Route 130 North Shops at Mallard Creek, Florence)

Iron Plow Vineyards (26750 Mount Pleasant Road, Columbus)

Recklesstown Farm Distillery (2800 Route 206, Springfield): Complementary spirit sampling

Chesterfield Inn (633 Chesterfield-Arneytown Road, Chesterfield)

Leading up to this year’s events, participating restaurants have been highlighted on both the County’s and Senator Singleton's social media platforms and the Burlington County website. The two have been promoting any special offers, discounts or menu items that participating restaurants offer during the week.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the Burlington County Restaurant Week website at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1844/Winter-Restaurant-Week-2023 and follow the Commissioners and Senator Singleton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for posts and videos featuring some of the delicious dishes and specialties local restaurants are preparing.



