Woman has gun held to her head during Montgomery Co. home invasion, police say

5 days ago

Police are searching for four suspects who broke into a Montgomery County home, held a gun to a woman's head, and robbed her.

On Feb. 9, officers responded to a home near Huntingdon Pike and Byberry Road in Lower Moreland Twp. for a reported home invasion robbery.

The 77-year-old told police she heard a knock at the door and looked outside to see three men on the doorstep and a white van parked across the street.

White van seen during Lower Moreland home invasion robbery

The men had a dolly that held three packages depicting "Amazon."

For many people in neighborhoods like this, package deliveries are an essential part of life.

"It's an everyday thing for more people. Yeah, it's scary," said Jessica Cole from Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania.

When the woman opened her door, police said the men told her they would bring the boxes in for her, and she allowed them inside.

"As they were bringing it in, one of them snuck to her side, put a gun to her temple and said, 'Don't move,'" said Detective Holly Halota with the Lower Moreland Twp. Police Department.

The youngest of the three men watched over the woman while the other two ransacked the home. Police said they were speaking both English and Spanish.

The suspects were in the house for about 15 minutes before fleeing to their van, according to police. They were last seen heading west towards Huntington Pike.

Police described all three suspects as young, between 5'6" and 5'10". The youngest was about 18 to 20 years old, while the other two were approximately 20 to 25.

One suspect was heavy set, and the other two were thin. Police also said a fourth suspect was waiting in the car while the robbery occurred.

Sketch of suspect in Lower Moreland home invasion robbery

Officers provided a sketch of one suspect who they believe was the driver. The man depicted has a significant scar on the right side of his face and missing teeth.

Police also stated that the house may have been targeted.

"Because the homeowner, not the woman who was at the house but the homeowner, owns a business in West Philadelphia, it is a theory that he may have been targeted," said Halota.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Detective Halota by emailing hhalota@lowermoreland.org or by calling 215-947-3132.
