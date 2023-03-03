Open in App
WKRN News 2

National Park Service: Never push a ‘slower friend’ to escape a bear

By Bill Shannon,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAAqn_0l6kvjOH00

( WTAJ ) – The National Park Service (NPS) took to Twitter with some sound advice for hikers and campers looking to keep themselves and their friends safe in the coming months.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down … even if you feel the friendship has run its course⁣,” the NPS tweeted out .

The silly advice from the NPS comes just ahead of spring, when bears generally emerge from their dens after hibernation. Not to leave followers hanging, the agency followed up with a link to an online resource where visitors can learn how to stay safe in the event of a bear encounter.

‘Cocaine Bear’: How Hollywood’s soon-to-be cult classic has ties to TN

In typical social media fashion, however, there was no shortage of responses to the initial tweet.

“What if you’re the slower friend?” one Twitter user asked. The NPS didn’t mince words with the reply.

“Check in on the friendship before you head out to the woods,” the service wrote.

These coveted camping spots in TN, 5 other states are the hardest to score in the US

The tips on the NPS site, meanwhile, may prove more useful to park visitors this spring. Among their top suggestions, the agency advises that visitors travel or hike in groups; pick up their children after spotting a bear; make themselves appear larger; and “do NOT run,” lest they risk triggering a predatory reaction from the bear.

Attacks are rare, NPS said, but they do happen. In the event of a grizzly attack, the NPS advises playing dead. In the event of a black bear attack, visitors should try to get away and/or fight back by hitting the bear with anything you can in the muzzle/nose area. The NPS also urges all park visitors to avoid any bears with cubs and not come between the cubs and their mothers.

Taking a can of bear spray along on hikes can help too, according to the NPS.

Parking permits now required in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The NPS also urges all park visitors to avoid any bears with cubs and not come between the cubs and their mother.

More helpful tips and suggestions can be found at the official NPS website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA5 days ago
Metro police release statement on death of Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs
Nashville, TN17 days ago
This Tennessee Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Memphis, TN20 days ago
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Child Takes on the Role of Hype Man at Rascal Flatts Concert, Delighting the Crowd with Their Energy!
Pikeville, KY3 days ago
Breaking: Tennessee flag with swastika found in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
This Missouri Town Is Among The Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.
Jefferson City, MO6 days ago
‘Sad, angry’: 4-year-old dead in ‘preventable’ shooting
Nashville, TN8 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO14 days ago
‘Violated, bullied’: HOA makes disabled Mt. Juliet couple remove wheelchair ramp
Mount Juliet, TN5 days ago
Man with 7 convictions arrested during alleged drug bust in Dollar Tree parking lot
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Four mountain lions captured together on camera in Colorado mountain town
Westcliffe, CO25 days ago
Nashville parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy