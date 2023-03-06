Open in App
Walterboro, SC
See more from this location?
BuzzFeed News

A Juror In Alex Murdaugh's Trial Said It Took The Jury About One Hour To Decide That He Was Guilty Of Murdering His Wife And Son

By Clarissa-Jan Lim,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QYRT_0l6kluva00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vGHZU_0l6kluva00
The State / TNS

A member of the jury in Alex Murdaugh's murder case said it only took them about an hour of deliberation to decide that the disgraced South Carolina lawyer was guilty of killing his wife and son.

"The evidence was clear," Craig Moyer, a carpenter who served as a juror on the high-profile case, told Good Morning America in an interview that aired on Friday before the sentencing.

On Thursday evening, a jury convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family's rural hunting lodge's dog kennels in June 2021. He was handed two consecutive life in prison sentences on Friday morning. Throughout the trial and even at his sentencing hearing, Murdaugh asserted that he did not murder his wife and son. But the jury was ultimately not convinced.

Murdaugh's quick answers to questions on the stand and the lies he told that were exposed in court affirmed Moyer's belief that the disgraced lawyer had murdered his wife and son, he said.

"A good liar," Moyer told GMA . "Not good enough."

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh found guilty of double murder: “The evidence was clear."@evapilgrim reports. https://t.co/CYnlbsgPB3

@GMA 12:09 PM - 03 Mar 2023

Murdaugh's sentencing caps a six-week trial that saw 72 witnesses called on to testify, including Murdaugh himself.

The trial seized the nation's attention and shook the small town of Walterboro and the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, where the Murdaughs had been a powerful and influential family. Murdaugh's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather were prominent lawyers; Judge Clifton Newman noted during sentencing that a portrait of Murdaugh's grandfather, which hung in the very courthouse he was convicted in, had to be removed to ensure a fair trial.

A crucial piece of evidence in the case was a Snapchat video taken by Paul at the property's dog kennels, just minutes before he and his mother were killed.

Murdaugh's voice is heard in the video, and multiple people testified that they recognized it as his; Murdaugh himself admitted that it was. The video contradicted his long-held claim that he was not at the scene of the crime that night.

Murdaugh — who told investigators that he struggled with an addiction to prescription painkillers — said he lied about his whereabouts that night because of drug-induced paranoia.

Moyer said he was "very surprised" that Murdaugh admitted to lying about his whereabouts that night. "It was his only savior right there."

When Murdaugh took the stand to testify, he appeared to sob as prosecutors played the Snapchat video. Moyer, however, said that Murdaugh did not shed a single tear during his testimony.

"I didn't see any true remorse or any compassion or anything," Moyer said. "He never cried. All he did was blow snot, no tears."

Moyer said he thought that Murdaugh was guilty from the start.

"If you really look at everything," he said, "it's all plain and clear."

More on this

Mar. 06, 2023, at 18:39 PM
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC1 day ago
Heartless texts reveal how Murdaugh lied to his housekeeper's son about $4m wrongful death payout
Islandton, SC26 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO20 days ago
Texas executes man convicted of killing his estranged wife and her daughter
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh trial hears how killer ambushed Paul before shooting Maggie on her knees
Walterboro, SC19 days ago
Some ‘House of Horrors’ Turpin siblings finding life ‘impossible’ after parents’ torture: lawyer
Perris, CA23 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Murdaugh's paralegal testifies about rehab text: 'Did the most damage to the ones I love the most'
Walterboro, SC28 days ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy