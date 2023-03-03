Open in App
I Stood Outside The Most Expensive Grocery Store In Los Angeles, Then Asked People What They Bought And How Much Money They Make

By Pernell Quilon,

5 days ago

Erewhon is Los Angeles's most expensive grocery store — the eggs typically start at $12.99, the celebrity-endorsed smoothies are between $17 and $20, and I thought about purchasing a salad from there, only to immediately put it back once I saw it was $25. Despite Erewhon's lofty prices, it has a following!

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

I've always been curious about who exactly is shopping at these stores. Are they rich? Are they getting special products? Or do they simply enjoy shopping at the Equinox equivalent of a grocery store? To get some answers, I stood outside two Erewhon locations and asked shoppers the most expensive thing they'd bought, what they do for a living, and how much money they make per year. In return, I drew anonymous-ish portraits of those who stopped. Twenty-two people were down to talk.

Note: To maintain patrons' anonymity, some names have been changed.

Pernell Quilon

So here are portraits of the real-life people of Erewhon and their answers to their priciest purchases, jobs, and salaries:

"I just felt like eating good tonight."

Pernell Quilon
Pernell Quilon
Pernell Quilon
Pernell Quilon
"It sounds fancy, and I guess it is. But I always get it."

Pernell Quilon
"I live downtown, and I live alone. I work hard."

Pernell Quilon
"I'm not even sure if I want this."

Pernell Quilon
"I don't even care how much this costs. It's my favorite thing, and I don't get to have it often because they don't carry it in my own city."

Pernell Quilon
Pernell Quilon
"I don't make that much money. I only spent $35.82 here."

Pernell Quilon
"I've been away from home for months. I just wanted to make my place feel more like home now that I'm back."

Pernell Quilon
"I just came here because I'm close by. I hate that I bought these eggs from here. But I have money saved up from my last job, so I can afford it."

Pernell Quilon
"My friend treated me."

Pernell Quilon
Pernell Quilon
"Sea moss gel is actually really good for you."

Pernell Quilon
"I've been shopping here for 20 years and when these juices were $4. You can't shop here anymore unless you're rich. I do my shopping for my family at a normal grocery store. I only come here for myself."

Pernell Quilon
"My chiropractor recommended I eat goat yogurt instead of typical dairy."

Pernell Quilon
"I'm just here because it's convenient. It was on the way home."

Pernell Quilon
"You really should try the mousse."

Pernell Quilon
"I just got the gut powder, since it's good for me. Oh, and I also bought beeswax candles."

Pernell Quilon
"The ice cream is the most priciest purchase, but my proudest one is this koala cereal."

Pernell Quilon
"The cost of this chlorophyll is ridiculous. But it's worth it."

Pernell Quilon

Honestly, I was surprised that the majority of these Erewhon shoppers who disclosed their salaries make under $100,000 per year; I guess you don't need six figures to justify treating yourself to a $36 jar of sea moss gel. Also, it's easier to splurge on groceries when you stick to store-exclusive items or aren't shopping for a family — the crowd at these Erewhon locations mostly ranged from Gen Z to older millennials who don't have kids. Overall, everyone I talked to was hyperaware that they were shopping at the priciest grocery store in Los Angeles. Did they care? Sure! Will that stop them from returning? I'd bet my money on "no."

Pernell Quilon

Which purchases stood out to you? What's the most expensive thing you've bought at a grocery store? Share your slice of life in the comments.

And if you want to see more doodles like this, follow BuzzFeed's Comics Instagram!

