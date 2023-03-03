Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida QB Anthony Richardson talks up meeting with Patriots

By Danny Jaillet,

5 days ago
Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson confirmed he met with the New England Patriots at the combine. This was confirmed after The Score’s Jordan Schultz broke the news on Thursday.

Richardson is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the draft and has been placed highly on scouts’ draft boards. He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season for the Gators.

He would bring a different element to the Patriots, as he would give them a mobile quarterback. Mac Jones does not necessarily bring mobility to the table, and Richardson’s style would be a departure from that of Jones.

Richardson was upfront when asked about the meeting, as reported by NESN.com’s Dakota Randall.

Richardson would be an intriguing draft pick, given that the Patriots have Jones, and an emerging second-year signal-caller in Bailey Zappe.

He could be viewed as an insurance policy, after a rough year for Jones and another year of growth for Zappe. Nevertheless, it’s clear the Patriots are doing their homework and covering all bases.

